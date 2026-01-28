Check in seconds how dependent your website is on Non-EU services.

EU Independence Audit
·

Our free scanner analyzes Google Fonts, Analytics, CDNs, video embeds and more.

What gets checked? #

  • Hosting – Where is your server located?
  • Fonts – Google Fonts, Adobe Fonts or EU alternatives?
  • Analytics – Google Analytics or privacy-friendly solutions?
  • CDN – Cloudflare, AWS or European providers?
  • Video – YouTube embeds or self-hosted?
  • Chat – Intercom, Drift or EU tools?
  • Social – Facebook Pixel, Twitter widgets?
  • Maps – Google Maps or OpenStreetMap?

Why does this matter? #

The EU-US Data Privacy Framework can be invalidated at any time – just like Safe Harbor (2015) and Privacy Shield (2020). Websites with 100% EU score are future-proof.