Check in seconds how dependent your website is on Non-EU services.
EU Independence Audit
·
Our free scanner analyzes Google Fonts, Analytics, CDNs, video embeds and more.
What gets checked?
- Hosting – Where is your server located?
- Fonts – Google Fonts, Adobe Fonts or EU alternatives?
- Analytics – Google Analytics or privacy-friendly solutions?
- CDN – Cloudflare, AWS or European providers?
- Video – YouTube embeds or self-hosted?
- Chat – Intercom, Drift or EU tools?
- Social – Facebook Pixel, Twitter widgets?
- Maps – Google Maps or OpenStreetMap?
Why does this matter?
The EU-US Data Privacy Framework can be invalidated at any time – just like Safe Harbor (2015) and Privacy Shield (2020). Websites with 100% EU score are future-proof.